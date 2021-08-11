Why is Kerala's COVID Caseload is Still High: Centre Gives 9 Reasons

According to the new guidelines issued by the state, almost all business establishments are allowed to open.

However, people will be allowed to enter shops, markets, banks and tourist spots only if they have taken at least one dose of the vaccine or are in possession of RT-PCR negative certificates taken within the last 72 hours. The restrictions are applicable to both, shopkeepers and public.

Triple lockdown will be imposed in an area with over 10 COVID-19 patients, who have got affected within a week.

Total lockdown will be observed on all Sundays expect on 15 August and 22 August in view of Independence day and Onam, respectively.

A maximum of 40 people will be allowed to visit places of worship that has a large built-up area. And a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for marriages and deaths.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 9 August, the state opened all its tourist places in view to improve its economic activity. State tourism minister P A Muhammed Riyas said that people who have taken at least one dose of vaccine would be allowed to stay in hotels and resorts.

Notably, in July, Kerala had received flak from different quarters, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), for easing COVID-19 restrictions for three days ahead of Eid. The Supreme Court had also pulled up the state and said its decision to allow shops to reopen for a whole day on 19 July, at areas where positivity rate is more that 15 percent, showed a 'sorry state of affairs'.