Kerala Police Warns Against Jumping Into Rivers to Catch Fish Amidst Heavy Rains

This is the fourth straight year in which Kerala is witnessing flooding and heavy rain, leading to the opening up of dams and the government issuing a red alert for 10 dams in the state.

Heavy rainfall has been predicted to continue till the 24th of October, according to reports from the Indian Meteorological Department, and the annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple has also been suspended for the moment.

The relentless rain is a consequence of a "localised phenomenon triggered due to the low-pressure system formed in the Arabian Sea", as explained by Smitha TK of The Quint.

For now, around 200 relief camps have been set up in Kerala to assist all those who have been displaced by the rain and the flooding.

A high-level meeting was conducted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, 18 October, to take stock of the situation.