Kerala Lottery WIN–WIN(W-687) Result Monday, 3 October 2022 –Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-687): Here's the list of prize money for all the winners.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Check out the Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-687) prize money for today, 3 October 2022 here.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Kerala lottery result for WIN-WIN(W-687) was officially declared on Monday, 3 October 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the WIN-WIN(W-687) draw.

After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the WIN-WIN(W-687) lottery in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.

WIN-WIN(W-687) Prize Money on Monday, 3 October 2022

The following is the prize money of the Kerala State Lottery Result, WIN-WIN-WIN(W-687), on Monday, 3 October 2022:

  • First prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

The winners of the WIN-WIN(W-687) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 1 month after declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website. Also, there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-687): Steps To Check the Winner List & Prize Money

All the players of the Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-687), on Monday, 3 October 2022, must follow the below steps to check whether they have won or not.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for WIN WIN (W-685) against the draw date – 03/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

