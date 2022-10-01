Kerala Lottery Result for KARUNYA (KR-569) to be Out Today at 3 PM

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-569) around 3 PM today, Saturday, 1 October 2022. The people who have bought the lottery tickets and are curious about the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 569 result today can check the winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

The lottery players should keep a closer look at the official website. The result will be out at 3 PM and the PDF file with all the winning numbers will be released at around 4 PM.

After the results are out, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA(KR-569) draw in a PDF format that can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.