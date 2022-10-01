Kerala Lottery Result for KARUNYA (KR-569) to be Out Today at 3 PM
KARUNYA (KR-569) lottery result will be declared today, 1 Oct at 3 pm on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-569) around 3 PM today, Saturday, 1 October 2022. The people who have bought the lottery tickets and are curious about the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 569 result today can check the winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw on the official website at keralalotteries.com.
The lottery players should keep a closer look at the official website. The result will be out at 3 PM and the PDF file with all the winning numbers will be released at around 4 PM.
After the results are out, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA(KR-569) draw in a PDF format that can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.
Kerala Lottery Prize Money for KARUNYA(KR-569)
Here is the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-569) prize money today, on Saturday, 1 October 2022:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
In order to claim the winning prize, the winners of the KARUNYA(KR-569) will have to submit their lottery tickets to the authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month of the result announcement or else the tickets will not be valid.
Winners must know that there is a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
How to Check Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya-KR 569 on 1 October 2022?
Visit the official Kerala lottery website at keralalotteries.com.
Go to the 'Result View' section on the homepage of the website.
Click on the related link to get a list of Kerala lottery results on the screen.
Click on the lottery no for KARUNYA(KR-569) – 01/10/2022.
Click on the view option.
A PDF copy will appear on your computer screen.
Check all the details like the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future use.
