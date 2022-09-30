Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 296 Result Announced; Latest Official Details

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 296 prize money for 30 September 2022 is mentioned here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala Lottery today, for Nirmal NR 296 draw is declared on Friday, 30 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the lottery result at 3 pm on Friday. Participants can check and download the result from the official website - keralalotteries.com. They can also go through the rules and other details mentioned on the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has mentioned every rule on the website for people to stay informed.
While the live results are released at 3 pm, the complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery today, for Nirmal NR 296 draw, on Friday, 30 September 2022 will be released after 4 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on the website so that they can check the winning numbers of the draw. They must keep a track of the updates.
People who are interested to participate in the Kerala weekly lotteries must go through the rules set by the State Lottery Department. The ones who will not follow the rules will not be allowed to participate in the weekly lotteries conducted by the State.
The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 296 prize money for today, Friday, 30 September is mentioned here for the regular readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the simple steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, for Nirmal NR 296, on Friday, 30 September:
Go to the official State Lottery Department website.
Look for the link that states Nirmal NR 296 Lottery Result on the homepage and click on that.
The result PDF will display on your device.
Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website to take a closer look at the winning numbers.
Verify the numbers with your lottery ticket.
