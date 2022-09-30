Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 296 Result Announced; Latest Official Details

Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 296 Result Announced; Latest Official Details

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 296 Result today: Go to keralalotteries.com and download the result for 30 September.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 296 prize money for 30 September 2022 is mentioned here.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 296 prize money for 30 September 2022 is mentioned here.</p></div>

The Kerala Lottery today, for Nirmal NR 296 draw is declared on Friday, 30 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the lottery result at 3 pm on Friday. Participants can check and download the result from the official website - keralalotteries.com. They can also go through the rules and other details mentioned on the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has mentioned every rule on the website for people to stay informed.

While the live results are released at 3 pm, the complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery today, for Nirmal NR 296 draw, on Friday, 30 September 2022 will be released after 4 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on the website so that they can check the winning numbers of the draw. They must keep a track of the updates.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 439 Declared; Check First Prize Here

People who are interested to participate in the Kerala weekly lotteries must go through the rules set by the State Lottery Department. The ones who will not follow the rules will not be allowed to participate in the weekly lotteries conducted by the State.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala rewards the winners with hefty prize amounts. However, the winners have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration to claim the prize money.

Kerala Lottery: Nirmal NR 296 Prize Money Today, 30 September 2022

The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 296 prize money for today, Friday, 30 September is mentioned here for the regular readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
These are the prize money for the Nirmal NR lottery draw that the participants should know.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Nirmal NR 296 Result

Let's take a look at the simple steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, for Nirmal NR 296, on Friday, 30 September:

  • Go to the official State Lottery Department website.

  • Look for the link that states Nirmal NR 296 Lottery Result on the homepage and click on that.

  • The result PDF will display on your device.

  • Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website to take a closer look at the winning numbers.

  • Verify the numbers with your lottery ticket.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Released Today for Sthree-Sakthi (SS-332) – Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 30 Sep 2022,02:45 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT