Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus (KN-430) Result Declared, Details Here

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus (KN-430): Check keralalotteries.com to know how to claim the prize money today.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus (KN-430) result declared. Check winning prize and other details here.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Thursday, 21 July 2022 for Karunya Plus (KN-430) has been declared on the official website (keralalotteries.com) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

The participants of the Kerala Lottery today, for Karunya Plus KN (KN-430) can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other details by visiting the official website.

All the participants that have applied for the Karunya Plus (KN-430) should note that the live result will be released on keralalotteries.com today, Thursday, 21 July 2022 at 3:00 pm.

After the live results, a result copy will be published on the site 4:00 pm onwards in the form of a PDF file. The PDF file of the results of Karunya Plus (KN-430) will list all lottery details like the ticket number of the winners, first prize, second prize, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh prize amount, and other important details.

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus (KN-430): Prize Money for Different Winners

The list of prize money for today, Thursday, 21 July 2022 of Karunya Plus (KN-430) is given below:

First Prize: Rs 80,00000

Second Prize: Rs 10,00000

Third Prize: Rs 100000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

The winners of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus (KN-430) should remember that they have to submit the lottery ticket to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 30 days to claim the winning prize.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Check the Result & Winning Numbers of Karunya Plus (KN-430)

Participants of Kerala lottery should follow the below steps to check the online result and winning numbers for Karunya Plus (KN-430) today on Thursday, 21 July 2022:

  • Go to the official website, keralalotteries.com.

  • Go to the section 'Latest Lottery Draw Results' on the homepage.

  • Check the lottery draw number Karunya Plus (KN-430) against draw date 21/07/2022.

  • Click on the 'View' option.

  • A PDF file of Karunya Plus (KN-430) will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check your lottery draw number on the list mentioned in the PDF file.

  • You should immediately contact the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries if you are one of the winners.

  • Read the PDF file carefully to know all the information and the process of claiming the winning prize.

  • Take a print out of the Karunya Plus (KN-430) result to avoid any issues.

