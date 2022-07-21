Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus (KN-430) Result Declared, Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Thursday, 21 July 2022 for Karunya Plus (KN-430) has been declared on the official website (keralalotteries.com) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

The participants of the Kerala Lottery today, for Karunya Plus KN (KN-430) can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other details by visiting the official website.

All the participants that have applied for the Karunya Plus (KN-430) should note that the live result will be released on keralalotteries.com today, Thursday, 21 July 2022 at 3:00 pm.

After the live results, a result copy will be published on the site 4:00 pm onwards in the form of a PDF file. The PDF file of the results of Karunya Plus (KN-430) will list all lottery details like the ticket number of the winners, first prize, second prize, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh prize amount, and other important details.