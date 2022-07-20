Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 558 Result Declared at 3 PM, Details Here

The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Akshaya AK 558 lottery draw on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. The participants of the Kerala Akshaya AK 558 Lottery can find the list of winning numbers on the official State Lottery Department website – keralalotteries.com. The results were declared at 3 pm on Wednesday on the above-mentioned website, so the participants of the lottery had to keep a close eye on it.

The Kerala Akshaya AK 558 Lottery Result PDF will be available for download from 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries every day so that people can win hefty prize amounts. Interested people should check keralalotteries.com.