Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 284 Result Declared, Check First Prize Money
Check the Nirmal NR 284 draw result on keralalotteries.com and download the result PDF.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has formally announced the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 8 July 2022 for Nirmal NR 284 lottery draw. While the live results of the Kerala Lottery today, Nirmal NR 284 is published at 3 pm, participants can download the complete result pdf from the official website after 4 pm. The website of the Lottery Department that one should visit is keralalotteries.com. Participants should visit the mentioned website to check the result.
The Kerala Lottery Results are declared by the State Lottery Department at 3 pm every day for the participants to check the winning numbers. Today, the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 284 Result has released at the mentioned time. Participants are requested to stay alert and download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Participants are requested to check the list of the winning numbers on the website carefully to see if they have won any prize. The winners are rewarded with hefty prize amounts by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 284 Important Details
The participants of the Kerala Lottery today, Nirmal NR 284 draw should know about the prize amounts. They will find all the latest information about the lottery prize on the website.
The first prize of the Nirmal NR 284 lottery draw today, on Friday, 8 July 2022 is Rs 70 lakh, the second prize is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize of the Kerala lottery today is Rs 1 lakh.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has also set a consolation prize amount of Rs 8,000.
The fourth prize of the Nirmal NR 284 lottery is Rs 5,000. Participants can find all the other details on the official website.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Nirmal NR 284 Winning Numbers
Here is how you can check the Kerala Lottery Result today, Nirmal NR 284 on 8 July 2022 online:
Visit the website keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Nirmal NR 284 Result link that is activated on the homepage.
The complete result PDF will appear on your device.
Download the Kerala Lottery Result for today and check the winning numbers carefully.
You can also contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala in case you face any problems while checking the winning numbers for today.
