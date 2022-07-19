Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 322 Result to be Declared Today at 3 PM
Kerala Lottery Result Today: See who won the Sthree Sakthi SS 322 lottery draw on keralalotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is all set to announce the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 322 on Tuesday, 19 July 2022. The people who participated in the Sthree Sakthi SS 322 lottery on Tuesday should keep a close eye on the official website to know the winning numbers. The participants can check the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at keralalotteries.com. It will give you all the latest details on the various weekly lotteries that are conducted daily.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 322 on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 will be published at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. The complete result PDF will be available for download on the same website from 4 pm. Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS 322 lottery draw should stay updated with the rules and other important information.
Kerala Lottery Result: Prize Money for Sthree Sakthi SS 322 Lottery
The prize money of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 322 Lottery on 19 July 2022 are listed below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Claim Prize Money for Sthree Sakthi SS 322 Lottery
Follow the steps to check the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 322 Lottery Result on Tuesday, 19 July 2022:
Visit the keralalotteries.com
Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 322 Result link that is activated on the homepage.
Check the winning numbers on the list carefully and verify with your ticket.
Download the Sthree Sakthi Result PDF from the website.
