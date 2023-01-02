Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 700 Declared Today; Check Prize Money Details

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 700 prize money list for today is mentioned here.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 700 draw is formally released today, Monday, 2 January 2023. As per the latest official details, the lottery result is declared at 3 pm for interested participants. The ones who are participating in the lottery draw on Monday are requested to stay alert and check the winning numbers properly. They can download the lottery sambad result PDF from keralalotteries.com to have a proper look at the list of winners for today.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 700 today, on Monday, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. The complete PDF is released after the live results are out for interested participants. Anybody can check the list of winners for today and download the PDF. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the result on time every day.
According to the rules stated by the lottery department, the winners of the lottery sambad have to submit their tickets along with the other important documents within thirty days of the result declaration date if they want to claim the prize money.
Here is the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 700 draw prize money list for today, Monday, that you must note if you are participating:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the steps that one must follow to download the Kerala Lottery Result today for Win Win W 700 draw on Monday, 2 January 2023:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Win Win W 700 lottery result link on the homepage.
The result page will display on your screen and you can check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on it.
Download the lottery result from the website to take a proper view of the winners.
