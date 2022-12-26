Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 699 Result Declared Today; Check Latest Details
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download Win Win W 699 draw result from keralalotteries.com on Monday, 26 December.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 699 draw is declared today, Monday, 26 December 2022. The live lottery result is released at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The website that you should visit to check and download the lottery sambad result is keralalotteries.com. It has all the latest details regarding the lottery draws that you should note if you are interested to participate and win huge prize money.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 699 can be downloaded after 4 pm today, Monday, 26 December, from keralalotteries.com. To know more about the lottery draws, you can directly contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants are requested to follow all the rules stated by the department otherwise they will not be allowed to participate.
The Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw results are released every Monday. You can know the names of the weekly draws and other details from the official website. One must know all the announcements before participating in the draws conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The lottery draws are conducted so that winners can take back massive prize money. Only a few lucky winners are able to bag the prizes so you need to check the result carefully to see if you are lucky.
Kerala Lottery Today: Win Win W 699 Prize Money List
The Kerala lottery today Win Win W 699 prize money details for Monday, 26 December 2022, is stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad Win Win W 699 Result: How to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 699 result on Monday:
Go to the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.
Find the Win Win W 699 result link on the homepage of the site.
The live result will be displayed on your screen once you click on the active link.
Download the result PDF of the lottery sambad today from the website.
Take a proper look at the winning numbers on the PDF to see if you are a winner of the draw.
Save a copy of the lottery sambad result PDF for your reference.
