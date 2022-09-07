Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 565 Declared Today; Check First Prize Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 565 is declared today, on Wednesday, 7 September 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should stay alert so that they can check the winning numbers on time. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the results at 3 pm on the official website. Participants can take a look at the live results of the Akshaya AK 565 draw on keralalotteries.com. One can download the result PDF from the same website.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 565 today, on Wednesday, 7 September 2022 will be available for download after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department will declare the complete result PDF by then. Participants are requested to check the list of winning numbers carefully on keralalotteries.com. In case of any problem, one must contact the lottery department immediately.