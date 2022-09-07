Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 565 Declared Today; Check First Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 565 prize money details are stated here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 565 is declared today, on Wednesday, 7 September 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should stay alert so that they can check the winning numbers on time. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the results at 3 pm on the official website. Participants can take a look at the live results of the Akshaya AK 565 draw on keralalotteries.com. One can download the result PDF from the same website.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 565 today, on Wednesday, 7 September 2022 will be available for download after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department will declare the complete result PDF by then. Participants are requested to check the list of winning numbers carefully on keralalotteries.com. In case of any problem, one must contact the lottery department immediately.
Participants must follow all the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala if they want to claim the prize money. The ones who will not follow the rules or submit the lottery ticket on time, will not receive the prize amount.
The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 565 draw prize money for today, Wednesday, 7 September 2022 is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 2 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Seventh Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Eighth Prize: Rs 1 hundred
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery today, Akshaya AK 565 Result on Wednesday, 7 September 2022:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Akshaya AK 565 Result link on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on your device.
Download the Akshaya AK 565 result PDF from the website.
Take a look at the numbers mentioned in the result carefully.
Winners must contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala on time if they want to claim the prize money.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)