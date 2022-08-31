ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 564 Result Declared Today; Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: The first prize for Akshaya AK 564 lottery draw on 31 August 2022 is Rs 70 lakhs.

Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 564 Result Declared Today; Check Details Here
The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 564 draw is formally declared today, on Wednesday, 31 August 2022. The live results of the Kerala Lottery today are available on keralalotteries.com from 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts lotteries daily so that people can win hefty prize amounts. The department has set certain rules that the participants should follow. The Kerala lottery rules are mentioned on the official website so that people can go through them.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 564 can be downloaded from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. The complete result PDF is released by the State Lottery Department after 4 pm daily. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today are requested to stay alert and take a look at the result carefully. They must also go through the lottery rules.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala updates every information on the official website. Any changes in the lottery result declaration time or other details will be informed to the participants via the official website.

The prize money of the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 564 is also mentioned on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants can take a look at the prize amounts carefully on the aforementioned website.

Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 564 Prize Money List

We have listed the Kerala Lottery prize amounts for the readers. Participants can take a look at the prizes for Akshaya AK 564 Kerala Lottery today, on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 here:

  • First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs

  • Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2 thousand

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1 thousand

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 5 hundred

  • Eight Prize: Rs 1 hundred

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has also set a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for the participants. One must check all the latest details on the website.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Akshaya AK 564 Winning Numbers

Here are the steps that participants should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Akshaya AK 564 on Wednesday, 31 August 2022:

  • Step 1: Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Step 2: Click on the Akshaya AK 564 Kerala Lottery Result link on the homepage.

  • Step 3: The result PDF will display on your device for you to check the winning numbers.

  • Step 4: Click on the download option on the website.

  • Step 5: Go through the winning numbers on the result PDF carefully.

