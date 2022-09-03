Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-565) Result, 3 September 2022: Winning Prize & More

The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-565) will be officially declared on Saturday, 3 September 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the KARUNYA (KR-565) draw.

After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-565) draw in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.