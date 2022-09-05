Kerala Lottery: Win Win W 684 Result Declared Today; Check Latest Updates Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery: Win Win W 684 Result Declared Today; Check Latest Updates Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers for Win Win W 684 on 5 September.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 684 first prize is mentioned here.

(Photo: iStock)

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 684 Result today, on Monday, 5 September 2022. The Kerala Lottery Result is available on the official website - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery today can check and download the result PDF from the website of the State Lottery Department. The Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw result is declared every Monday for the participants who wait to check the winners.

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 684 Result will be available for download after 4 pm. Participants can download the result PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. They must go through the winning numbers on the result PDF carefully after downloading it from the website. Participants must refresh the website page to see the live results.

Participants of the Kerala Lottery today, on Monday, 5 September 2022 should go through the rules on the website. They are requested to follow all the rules stated by the State Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Today: Win Win W 684 Prize Money

The Kerala Lottery today, on Monday, 5 September 2022, for Win Win W 684 prize money is stated here for the participants:

  • First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs

  • Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2 thousand

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1 thousand

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 5 hundred

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 1 hundred

Participants of the lottery draw on Monday should go through the result released by the State Lottery Department carefully. Winners must submit their lottery tickets to the department on time if they want to claim the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Result: How to Check Win Win W 684 Winning Numbers

Here are the steps that one should follow to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 684 today, on Monday, 5 September 2022:

  • Step 1: Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Step 2: Click on Kerala Lottery Win Win W 684 Result link on the homepage.

  • Step 3: The result PDF will display on your device.

  • Step 4: Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website.

  • Step 5: Take a closer look at the winning numbers and verify with the number on your ticket.

Participants must remember that all the latest updates on the Kerala Lottery are available on the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Published: 05 Sep 2022,02:45 PM IST
