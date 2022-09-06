Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 329 Result Declared; Latest Updates Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 329 Result Declared; Latest Updates Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Go to keralalotteries.com to check the Sthree Sakthi SS 329 winning numbers on Tuesday.
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 329 prize money is stated here.

The result for Kerala Lottery today, Sthree Sakthi SS 329 on Tuesday, 6 September 2022 is declared on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the lottery result on keralalotteries.com at 3 pm so that the participants can check the winning numbers. The Kerala Lottery Results are declared at 3 pm for the participants. Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS 329 lottery today, on Tuesday, should stay alert and check the winning numbers.

The Kerala Lottery today, Sthree Sakthi SS 329 on Tuesday, 6 September 2022 complete result PDF will be available for download after 4 pm. One should go through the details on keralalotteries.com carefully. The State Lottery Department of Kerala organizes weekly lotteries so that participants can win hefty prize amounts. Participants should be alert on Tuesday, 6 September.

The Kerala Lottery Result for the Sthree Sakthi SS draw is declared every Tuesday by the State Lottery Department. Participants should note that the Sthree Sakthi SS 329 lottery draw result will be officially available today.

Winners are requested to submit their lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within thirty days of the result declaration to claim the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 329: Prize Money List

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 329 prize money today, on Tuesday, 6 September 2022 is mentioned below:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

Participants are requested to take note of the prize amounts set by the lottery department for the Sthree Sakthi SS draw.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to View Sthree Sakthi SS 329 Winning Numbers

Follow the below-mentioned steps to view the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 329 today, on Tuesday, 6 September 2022:

  • Step 1: Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Step 2: Click on the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 329 Result link on the website.

  • Step 3: The Sthree Sakthi SS 329 Result PDF for today will appear on your screen.

  • Step 4: Download the PDF from the website.

  • Step 5: Take a look at the winning numbers carefully to see if your ticket number is present.

