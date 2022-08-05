Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 288 Result Declared; Latest Details Here

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 288 Result Declared; Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Download Nirmal NR 288 lottery result from keralalotteries.com once the PDF is out.
The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 288 draw first prize is stated here. 

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 288 draw first prize is stated here.&nbsp;</p></div>

The Kerala Lotery Result today for Nirmal NR 288 today, on Friday, 5 August 2022, is officially released at 3 pm. Participants of the weekly lotteries should note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala publishes the live results of the lottery draws at 3 pm. The Kerala Lottery today is officially declared for Nirmal NR 288 draw participants. Participants should keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department, keralalotteries.com.

The complete Kerala Lottery Result PDF for Nirmal NR 288 will be declared after 4 pm on Friday, 5 August 2022. Participants can download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com. They should keep an eye on the website for the latest updates on the lottery results. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will inform about any changes on the site.

The weekly Kerala lotteries are conducted at 3 pm every day. Winners of the lotteries are rewarded with prize amounts by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

However, to claim the prize money, winners have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration. The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 288 lottery ticket should be submitted to the department within thirty days from today, 5 August.

Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 288 Prize Money List

Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 288 prize money list on Friday, 5 August 2022:

  • First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

These are the prize money details of the Kerala Lottery draw today. Participants must check the result carefully to see if they have secured any position.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 288 Today: Steps To Check Result

Here are the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 288 Result today, on Friday, 5 August 2022 online:

  • Visit keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the Nirmal NR 288 lottery active result link on the homepage.

  • The list of winning numbers for today will be displayed on your screen.

  • Download the Kerala Lottery result PDF for today once it is officially released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

To know more about the Kerala weekly lotteries, one should check the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. After going through the rules and details, anybody can participate in the draw.

Published: 05 Aug 2022,02:45 PM IST
