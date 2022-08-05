Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 288 Result Declared; Latest Details Here

The Kerala Lotery Result today for Nirmal NR 288 today, on Friday, 5 August 2022, is officially released at 3 pm. Participants of the weekly lotteries should note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala publishes the live results of the lottery draws at 3 pm. The Kerala Lottery today is officially declared for Nirmal NR 288 draw participants. Participants should keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department, keralalotteries.com.

The complete Kerala Lottery Result PDF for Nirmal NR 288 will be declared after 4 pm on Friday, 5 August 2022. Participants can download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com. They should keep an eye on the website for the latest updates on the lottery results. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will inform about any changes on the site.