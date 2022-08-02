Kerala Lottery: Sthree Sakthi SS 324 Result Declared; Check First Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 324 result is officially declared today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 324 on the website. The participants of the Kerala lottery draw should visit the website, keralalotteries.com, to check the winning numbers of the Sthree Sakthi SS 324 draw. Participants should note that the lottery results is formally declared at 3 pm.

They should also know that the live results of the Kerala Lottery, Sthree Sakthi SS 324, is out at 3 pm today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022. The complete result PDF can be downloaded on keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS 324 lottery draw should be alert today. They must check the results carefully on the website.