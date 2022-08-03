Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 560 at 3 PM Today; Check First Prize Amount

Know how to check the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 560 winning numbers for Wednesday, 3 August.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 560 will be formally declared on Wednesday, 3 August 2022, at 3 pm on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the Kerala Lottery on Wednesday for Akshaya AK 560 participants. The ones interested to know the winning numbers should keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com. The complete PDF of the Akshaya AK 560 Kerala Lottery Result will be available for download after 4 pm.
All the latest details about the Kerala Lottery Result are available on the website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Akshaya AK 560 Lottery on Wednesday, 3 August 2022, should be on alert. They are requested to check the list of winning numbers carefully once they are released on the aforementioned website by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The winners of the Kerala Lottery on Wednesday should submit the lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within thirty days of the result declaration to claim the prize money.
The first prize of the Kerala Lottery today, Akshaya AK 560 on Wednesday, 3 August 2022, is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of the Kerala Lottery is Rs 5 lakh.
The third prize of the Akshaya AK 560 lottery draw is Rs 1 lakh, as per the latest official details. The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 560 draw fourth prize is Rs 5,000.
Interested people can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK 560 winning numbers on Wednesday, 3 August 2022:
Browse through keralalotteries.com.
Tap on Akshaya AK 560 Lottery Result on the home page.
The result page will display on your device.
Download the Kerala Lottery result from the website and check the mentioned numbers carefully.
Find out if your lottery ticket number is there on the list.