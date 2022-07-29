Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 287 Result Declared; Check Latest Details
Kerala Lottery Today: Download the Nirmal NR 287 Lottery Result PDF from keralalotteries.com
The Kerala Lottery result for the Nirmal NR 287 lottery draw is officially declared today, on Friday, 29 July 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery result for Nirmal NR 287 today at 3 pm. Those who are participating in the draw should keep a close eye on the Kerala State Lottery Department website, keralalotteries.com, to check the live results of Nirmal NR 287. They can check the lottery rules as well.
The winners of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 287 draw on Friday, 29 July 2022, will win prize amounts from the State Lottery Department. The participants should check all the latest details on the website, keralalotteries.com. The live results of the weekly lotteries are declared at 3 pm on the website daily.
The result PDF is available for download after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The participants of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 287 draw today should check the list of the winning numbers carefully.
Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 287 Prize Money Details
As per the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the winners of the weekly lotteries have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration to win the prize money.
Those who don't submit their tickets to the department within the deadline will not receive their prize money.
The first prize for the Kerala Lottery today for the Nirmal NR 287 lottery draw on Friday, 29 July 2022, is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of the lottery draw today is Rs 10 lakh.
The third prize of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 287 today is Rs 1 lakh and the fourth prize is Rs 5,000. To know more about the prize money of the lottery draw, one should visit the official website.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Check Nirmal NR 287 Winning Numbers
Here are the simple steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 29 July 2022, for Nirmal NR 287 draw:
Visit the State Lottery Department's official site.
Click on the Nirmal NR 287 lottery draw link on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on your screen.
Check the winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery today that are mentioned in the PDF.
Download the Nirmal NR 287 result PDF from the website and go through it carefully.
