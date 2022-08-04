Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 432 Result Declared; Check First Prize

Know the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 432 prize money.
(Photo: keralalotteries.com)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the result of Kerala Lottery today Karunya Plus KN 432, on Thursday, 4 August 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 432 draw should be alert today. They will find the Kerala Lottery Result on the official website, keralalotteries.com. After checking the live results, participants can download the complete lottery result PDF after 4 pm from the same website. They can also check updates from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN 432 live results are released at 3 pm on 4 August 2022 on the website. The result PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm when all the winning numbers are out. Participants should check the Kerala Lottery Result carefully to see if they have won any prize amounts.
Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 432 prize money on Thursday, 4 August 2022:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred
Winners can claim the Kerala Lottery prize money by following the rules stated on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They can contact the lottery department in case of any issues.
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 432 today, Thursday, 4 August 2022:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Karunya Plus KN 432 Result on the homepage.
Go through the winning numbers mentioned on the result for today.
Download the Karunya Plus KN 432 complete result PDF once it is officially out on the site.
