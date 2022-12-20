Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 344 Declared; Check Details Here

Check the Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 344 prize money details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Lottery Result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 344 draw is declared at 3 pm online, on Tuesday, 20 December, by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants of the lottery sambad today can check the live results on the official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to check the live results if you are participating in the lottery draw on Tuesday. One must stay alert and go through the winning numbers carefully on the official website.
The Kerala Lottery Result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 344 draw on Tuesday, can be downloaded after 4 pm, once the complete list of winning numbers is released. The result PDF will be available for downloading on keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw on Tuesday should stay alert and go through the latest updates on the aforementioned website.
The Kerala lottery draws help participants to win huge prize money if their lottery ticket numbers are present in the result list. Winners are requested to claim their prize money from the department on time.
Here is the complete prize money list of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 344 draw today, on Tuesday:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 344 result on Tuesday, 20 December 2022:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 344 lottery sambad result link that is activated on the homepage.
The lottery result link will open on your screen.
Check the list of winning numbers and verify with your ticket to see if you have won.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website to take a better look at the numbers.
