Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 343 Declared Today; Check First Prize
Kerala Lottery Today: Download Sthree Sakthi SS 343 result from keralalotteries.com on Tuesday.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 343 draw is declared today, Tuesday, 13 December 2022, on the official website at 3 pm. The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery participants are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. One can check the live lottery sambad result and download the PDF later on after the department declares all the winners for Tuesday. Keep an eye on the website for details.
Participants must download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 343 today, Tuesday, 13 December, to take a proper look at the winning numbers. The PDF will be available on the website- keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. You must download the Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad result on Tuesday before the other draw results are released.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and the winners are rewarded with huge prize amounts. You have to know the correct process to claim the prize money from the department.
As per the rules, winners have to submit their lottery sambad winning tickets to the department within thirty days of the result date. You have to stay alert and not miss the deadline otherwise you will lose the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Sthree Sakthi SS 343 Prize Money List Today
The Kerala Lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 343 prize money list for Tuesday is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
These are all the prize money details for Tuesday that you should know if you are participating.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Sthree Sakthi SS 343 Winners on 13 December 2022
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 343 draw on 13 December:
Visit the site of the lottery department on your browser.
Find the link that states Sthree Sakthi SS 343 on the homepage and click on that.
The lottery result PDF for Tuesday will open on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF carefully.
Download the lottery sambad PDF from the website to take a proper look at the winners for today.
