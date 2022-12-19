Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 698 Declared Today; Check Latest Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 698 prize money details for Monday are mentioned here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Win Win W 698 is declared today, Monday, 19 December 2022. Participants of the lottery draw on Monday are requested to stay alert to check if they have won the lottery draw. According to the latest details from the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the live results of the Win Win W 698 draw is released at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. Keep an eye on the website to know the updates.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Win Win W 698 can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants should download the lottery result PDF so that they can take a proper look at the winning numbers. It is important to stay alert and take a look at the list of winners properly. Winners take home huge prize amounts.
Every lottery winner has to abide by the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They must submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration date, along with the required documents to the department.
The Kerala Lottery today Win Win W 698 prize money details for Monday, 19 December, are stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Here are the steps you need to follow to download the Kerala Lottery Result today for Win Win W 698 on Monday, 19 December 2022:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Go to the link that says 'Kerala Lottery Win Win W 698 Result' on the homepage.
The lottery result PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF properly.
Download the Win Win W 698 result PDF from the website.
Take a printout of the result for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)