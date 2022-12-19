Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 698 Declared Today; Check Latest Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Win Win W 698 is declared today, Monday, 19 December 2022. Participants of the lottery draw on Monday are requested to stay alert to check if they have won the lottery draw. According to the latest details from the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the live results of the Win Win W 698 draw is released at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. Keep an eye on the website to know the updates.

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Win Win W 698 can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants should download the lottery result PDF so that they can take a proper look at the winning numbers. It is important to stay alert and take a look at the list of winners properly. Winners take home huge prize amounts.