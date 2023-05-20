Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 602 Result at 3 PM Today; Check Latest Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 602 draw will be declared today, Saturday, 20 May 2023. Participants of the lottery draw must take note that the live result will be released at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. They have to visit the website to check the result and see the list of lucky winners. The Karunya KR draw results are announced every Saturday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala for all interested participants.

You can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 602 after 4 pm today, Saturday, 20 May. Participants should download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com before the next draw result is declared. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases results for lottery sambad draws daily at a particular time. You must know the latest updates from the department to stay informed.