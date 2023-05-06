Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 600 Result Declared; Know the First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 600 draw will be released today, Saturday, 6 May 2023, at 3 pm. All participants and interested people must go to the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com to check the list of winners. It is important to be ready before if you want to check the live results carefully. The ones who want to know about the lottery sambad result timings and details can also visit the website.

Participants should remember that they can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 600 sambad on Saturday, 6 May 2023, after 4 pm. To know more about the live result and lottery draw names, you must check keralalotteries.com because it has the correct details. Interested people should stay informed and know authentic updates about the draws.