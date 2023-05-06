Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 600 Result Declared; Know the First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 600 draw will be released today, Saturday, 6 May 2023, at 3 pm. All participants and interested people must go to the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com to check the list of winners. It is important to be ready before if you want to check the live results carefully. The ones who want to know about the lottery sambad result timings and details can also visit the website.
Participants should remember that they can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 600 sambad on Saturday, 6 May 2023, after 4 pm. To know more about the live result and lottery draw names, you must check keralalotteries.com because it has the correct details. Interested people should stay informed and know authentic updates about the draws.
The Karunya KR lottery sambad result timing is fixed. Any changes in the live result timing will be informed to concerned participants via the official website. One must keep a close eye on the aforementioned site if one is taking part in the draw today.
The Kerala lottery draws help lucky winners to receive cash prizes and other benefits. The first and second-prize winners can take back home huge prize amounts if they submit their tickets within thirty days of the result date.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 600 Sambad: Prize Money for 6 May 2023
The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 600 sambad prize money for today, Saturday, 6 May 2023, is stated below for all our readers:
First Amount: Rs 80,00,000
Second Amount: Rs 5,00,000
Third Amount: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Amount: Rs 5000
Fifth Amount: Rs 2000
Sixth Amount: Rs 1000
Seventh Amount: Rs 500
Eighth Amount: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: How to Download Karunya KR 600 PDF on 6 May 2023
Let's take a look at the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Karunya KR 600 today, Saturday, 6 May 2023:
Click on the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Find the Karunya KR 600 lottery sambad result link on the homepage.
The PDF will open on your device when you tap on the link.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers, prize money list, and other details mentioned in the PDF.
Download a copy of the lottery sambad result for today to your device and save it for future use.