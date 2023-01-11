Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday Morning Result Out; Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday Morning Result Out; Details

Nagaland State Lottery Morning Result: You can download the Dear Torsa result from nagalandlotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Nagaland State lottery Dear Torsa morning result is declared on Wednesday.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday morning draw result was released today, on 11 January 2023, at 1 pm. The Nagaland State Lottery Department has made the result link active on their official website, nagalandlotteries.com, for those who want to download it. It is time to check the winning numbers for today and stay updated with the latest details. Participants of the lottery sambad today must be alert while going through the list of winning numbers.

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday morning result today is presented in a PDF format on the official website. You must go to the website, nagalandlotteries.com, to know more about the weekly lottery draws that are conducted by the State Lottery Department.

According to the details mentioned on the schedule, the Dear Torsa morning lottery draw results are declared every Wednesday afternoon by 1 pm for all interested participants.

Anybody can take part in the weekly lottery draws if they purchase the tickets. It is important to keep a close eye on the result declaration date so that one can go through the list of winners on time.

Nagaland Lottery Dear Torsa Draw Today: Prize Money List

Here is the Nagaland lottery Dear Torsa morning draw prize money list for today, Wednesday, 11 January 2023, that you should note if you are participating:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

One must note down the details if they are planning to take part in the Dear Torsa morning lottery draw that is conducted on Wednesday.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Torsa Morning Result: Steps To Check

Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland State lottery Dear Torsa morning result today, on Wednesday:

  • Visit the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department.

  • Tap on the "1 PM" result link that is activated on the homepage.

  • The lottery sambad result PDF will be downloaded to your device.

  • Take a look at the winners for today carefully and verify the numbers with your lottery ticket.

  • You can take a printout of the Dear Torsa morning result PDF to take a better look at the winners for the day.

