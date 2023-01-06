Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 310 Released Today; Know How to Download PDF

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 310 draw was announced today, 6 January, 2023.Participants in the lottery draw today must note that the result will be declared after 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala, keralalotteries.com. One must check the live lottery results carefully and verify them with their lottery ticket number. A few lucky winners will be able to bag massive prize amounts today, on Friday.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 310 draw's PDF can be downloaded on Friday, after 4 pm. Participants must go to the website, keralalotteries.com, to check the complete result PDF and download it to take a proper look at the winning numbers. The Nirmal NR lottery result is declared every Friday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.