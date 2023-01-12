Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 454 Today at 3 PM; Check the Details Here

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries is gearing up to declare the Kerala Lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 454 today, on Thursday, 12 January 2023, at 3 pm. Participants of the Kerala State lotteries are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The website contains all the latest updates on the weekly lotteries that one should note before participating in the draws. The results for the same are released at a fixed time.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 454 on Thursday will be available in a PDF format after the live results are announced. Participants of the lottery draw can download the PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. People like to participate in the weekly lotteries because they can get huge prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.