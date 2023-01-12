Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 454 Today at 3 PM; Check the Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 454 result can be downloaded on 12 January 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries is gearing up to declare the Kerala Lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 454 today, on Thursday, 12 January 2023, at 3 pm. Participants of the Kerala State lotteries are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The website contains all the latest updates on the weekly lotteries that one should note before participating in the draws. The results for the same are released at a fixed time.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 454 on Thursday will be available in a PDF format after the live results are announced. Participants of the lottery draw can download the PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. People like to participate in the weekly lotteries because they can get huge prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN weekly lottery draw results are released every Thursday. You have to keep a close eye on the website every Thursday if you want to participate in the Karunya Plus KN draw.
The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 454 prize money details for 12 January 2023, are mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 454 on Thursday, 12 January:
Go to keralalotteries.com which is the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Click on the link that states Karunya Plus KN 454 lottery result on the homepage of the official site.
The result PDF will display on your screen for you to view the list of winning numbers.
Go through the list of lottery numbers on the PDF and verify with the number on your ticket.
Download the result PDF from the official website for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)