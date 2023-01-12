Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday Result Out; Know the Details

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning result is declared on 12 January 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday result has been declared on 12 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw must go through the list of winners carefully that is released recently. It is important to note that the Dear Padma morning lottery sambad draw result is available on the official website, nagalandlotteries.com. Participants must go through the latest announcements on the website and make sure that they know all the details about the Dear Padma draw.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday result today, on 12 January, is available in a PDF format, so participants will not face any problem downloading it. It is important to note that the prize money for Dear Padma Thursday morning lottery draw is huge; lucky winners can take that home after submitting their tickets to the department.
The Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning results are released every Thursday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at 1 pm.
Here is the Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning Thursday draw prize money details that you must know:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning result on Thursday, 12 January 2023:
Go to the website, nagalandlotteries.com.
Tap on the 1 PM link that is activated on the homepage, under the section that says "Today's Result."
The result PDF will be automatically downloaded on your device if you click on the link.
Check the list of winners mentioned on the PDF carefully to see if your lottery ticket number is there.
You can take a printout of the Dear Padma lottery result PDF if you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)