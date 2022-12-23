Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 308 Result PDF Declared, Latest Details
Kerala Lottery Today: Download Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 308 Result from keralalotteries.com on Friday.
The Kerala Lottery Result today for Nirmal NR 308 draw on Friday, 23 December, is declared at 3 pm on the official website for all participants. If you are participating in the lottery sambad today, you should check the live results on the website - keralalotteries.com. You should check the latest updates from the State Lottery Department of Kerala on the aforementioned website. Participants must stay updated with the lottery result details and keep a track of the winning numbers.
The Kerala Lottery Result today for Nirmal NR 308 draw on Friday, 23 December, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. One must stay alert and download the lottery sambad result PDF on time. It is important to note that the PDF will be declared online only for all participants after the mentioned time.
The live results of the weekly lottery draws are declared at a particular time every day. The PDF of the lottery results are declared after the complete list of winners is out.
Winners of the Kerala Lotteries are rewarded with hefty prize amounts by the State Lottery Department. You should be alert if you are participating in the lottery sambad to see if you have won any amount.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 308: Prize Money List Today
The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 308 prize money list for Friday, 23 December 2022, is mentioned here for all readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
These are the prize money details you should note if you are participating in the Nirmal NR draw or wish to participate in the future.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Nirmal NR 308 PDF
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 308 on Friday:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Nirmal NR 308 Kerala Lottery Result on the homepage.
The PDF will open on your device for you to view the winning lottery ticket numbers on Friday.
Download the lottery sambad result PDF from the website to take a proper look at the list of winners for today.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.