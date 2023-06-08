Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 473 Today Declared; Check Prize List Here

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 473 prize money for 8 June, is stated here.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 473 draw is officially declared today, Thursday, 8 June 2023. People who have bought the lottery tickets for this draw should note that the live result is announced at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants will get to know all the latest information from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The department holds lottery draws daily at a particular time so participants can know the winners.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces the lottery results live and then declares a PDF later for people to save the list of winners for the day. One should note that the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 473 today, Thursday, 8 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Everyone should know the time.
Apart from the participants, normal people who are not taking part in the draw today can also check the list of winners. You just have to go to the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala to find the active result link.
The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 473 prize money list for Thursday, 8 June 2023, is mentioned here for interested participants:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 473 on Thursday, 8 June:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Go to the result section and click on the Karunya Plus KN 473 lottery sambad link.
Once the result opens on your device, go through the lottery numbers and verify them with your ticket.
Download the lottery result from the website to your device.
You can go through the list of winners whenever you want.
