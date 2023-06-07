Kerala Lottery Results Today: Fifty Fifty FF 52 Result at 3 PM; Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 52 prize money for today is mentioned here.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 52 draw will be released at 3 pm on Wednesday, 7 June 2023. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to stay alert during the live result announcement. One can go through the result on the official website of the lottery department - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery sambad draws every day at a particular time for interested participants.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 52 on Wednesday, 7 June, can also be downloaded after 4 pm. The winner's names and lottery numbers will be stated in a PDF form for interested people to download. You have to go to the lottery department website - keralalotteries.com to check and download the sambad PDF on time.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a Government body that holds the lottery draws daily. You can contact the department officials to know about the draws that are conducted every week.
The Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 52 prize money for Wednesday, 7 June 2023, is stated here for the readers:
First Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize Money: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Here are the steps all participants should follow while downloading the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 52 PDF today, Wednesday, 7 June 2023:
Visit the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 52 result link on the homepage.
The result PDF file will display once you click on the link.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers and prize money mentioned in the PDF.
Download the FF lottery result from the website and save a soft copy for future use.
You can also save a printout of the same to take a better look at the winners.
