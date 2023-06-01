Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 472 Today at 3 PM; Know First Prize Money

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 472 draw is decided to be announced today, Thursday, 1 June 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad must stay alert and keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com. For those who do not know, the lottery sambad draws are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The live result of the draw today will be announced at 3 pm by the department on its official website.
Participants also get a chance to download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 472 today, Thursday, 1 June, after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. The PDF is released for those people who miss out on checking the live result announcement. One should go through the list of winners on the lottery sambad PDF carefully after downloading it on Thursday.
The Kerala lottery draws are conducted every day without fail. To know which lottery sambad draw is conducted on which day, you have to go to the official website of the department. The complete list is mentioned on the website for new participants.
Apart from the lottery draw list, one should also go through the prize details carefully. The rules of the draws are also mentioned online for those who want to know. It is important to follow them carefully if you do not want to be disqualified.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 472 Prize Money: 1 June 2023
The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 472 prize money list for today, Thursday, 1 June 2023, is stated below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 1 June 2023: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 472 PDF
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 472 on Thursday, 1 June:
Visit the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 472 result link on the homepage.
The result PDF file will display on your device when you click on the link.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers below the prize money carefully.
Download a copy of the Karunya Plus KN result for future use.
