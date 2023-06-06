Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 368 Today Declared; Prize Money List

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 368 draw result can be downloaded on 6 June 2023.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 368 draw is declared today, Tuesday, 6 June 2023. Participants can go through the live results on the website - keralalotteries.com now. The State Lottery Department of Kerala organises the lottery sambad draws under the supervision of the Government of Kerala. Participants are requested to stay alert if they want to know the list of winners for today and check other important details about the lottery draw.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 368 draw can be downloaded on Tuesday, 6 June, after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to download a copy of the lottery sambad result PDF on Tuesday, so they can go through the list of winners properly whenever they have enough time. It is important to know the latest details.
For those who do not know, the Sthree Sakthi SS draw results are released every Tuesday, on the website. The result timings are fixed by the State Lottery Department and any changes are informed beforehand.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 368 prize money details for today, Tuesday, 6 June 2023:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 368 PDF on Tuesday, 6 June:
Go to the lottery page - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that states "Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 368 result" on the homepage.
The result PDF for Tuesday will display on the screen when you click on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the Sthree Sakthi SS PDF carefully.
Tap on the download option to save a copy of the result PDF.
You can take a printout of the result PDF for future use.