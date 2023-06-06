Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 368 Today Declared; Prize Money List

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 368 draw is declared today, Tuesday, 6 June 2023. Participants can go through the live results on the website - keralalotteries.com now. The State Lottery Department of Kerala organises the lottery sambad draws under the supervision of the Government of Kerala. Participants are requested to stay alert if they want to know the list of winners for today and check other important details about the lottery draw.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 368 draw can be downloaded on Tuesday, 6 June, after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to download a copy of the lottery sambad result PDF on Tuesday, so they can go through the list of winners properly whenever they have enough time. It is important to know the latest details.