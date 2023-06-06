Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 368 Today Declared; Prize Money List

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 368 Today Declared; Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Sthree Sakthi SS 368 PDF from keralalotteries.com on 6 June.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 368 draw result can be downloaded on 6 June 2023.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 368 draw is declared today, Tuesday, 6 June 2023. Participants can go through the live results on the website - keralalotteries.com now. The State Lottery Department of Kerala organises the lottery sambad draws under the supervision of the Government of Kerala. Participants are requested to stay alert if they want to know the list of winners for today and check other important details about the lottery draw.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 368 draw can be downloaded on Tuesday, 6 June, after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to download a copy of the lottery sambad result PDF on Tuesday, so they can go through the list of winners properly whenever they have enough time. It is important to know the latest details.

For those who do not know, the Sthree Sakthi SS draw results are released every Tuesday, on the website. The result timings are fixed by the State Lottery Department and any changes are informed beforehand.

Participants must keep updating the official lottery website if they want to know about the updates from the department. They can contact the Kerala State Lottery Department directly in case of any questions or problems.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Sthree Sakthi SS 368 Prize List for 6 June 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 368 prize money details for today, Tuesday, 6 June 2023:

  • First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs

  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 368 PDF, 6 June 2023: Steps to Download

Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 368 PDF on Tuesday, 6 June:

  • Go to the lottery page - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the active link that states "Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 368 result" on the homepage.

  • The result PDF for Tuesday will display on the screen when you click on the link.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers on the Sthree Sakthi SS PDF carefully.

  • Tap on the download option to save a copy of the result PDF.

  • You can take a printout of the result PDF for future use.

Published: 06 Jun 2023,02:45 PM IST

