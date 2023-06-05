Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Declared Today: Win Win W 721 Prize Money and Winner List

Kerala Lottery Result Declared Today: Win Win W 721 Prize Money and Winner List

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize of Win Win W 721 is Rs 75,00,000. Check more details here.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win 721 Prize Money and More.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win 721 Prize Money and More.</p></div>

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declared the Win Win W 721 Kerala lottery result today on Monday, 5 June 2023.

After 3 pm today, the winning numbers, live results, and other important information on the draw will be made available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

For the most up-to-date information regarding the Kerala lottery draw today, lottery players should keep an eye on the aforementioned website.

After 4 pm onwards, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will publish the complete results of Win Win W 721 in a PDF format, that can be easily downloaded from the website.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 604 Today Declared; Know How to Download PDF

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 721: Prize Money Details

The prize money of Kerala lottery Win Win W 721 today on Monday, 5 June is listed below.

  • First prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Note: To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 331 Live Result Declared Today; Know Prize List
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check Kerala Lottery Win Win W 721 Result Today?

To check the Kerala lottery Win Win W 721 result today for 5 June 2023, follow the below steps.

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Navigate to the "Result View" section on the home page.

  • List of the Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen after clicking the link.

  • Select the Win Win W 721 lottery/draw number next to the draw date — 5/06/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for later use.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 472 Released Today; Know Prize List Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT