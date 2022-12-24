Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 581 Declared Today; Check Prize Money Details

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 581 draw today, Saturday, 24 December 2022, on the official website at 3 PM. The lottery Sambad results are declared on the official website at keralalotteries.com. All the participants can check and download the result PDF from the website. Participants must stay updated with the latest details from the lottery department.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 581 today, on Saturday, 24 December 2022, can be downloaded after 4 PM. The participants will be able to download the full PDF after 4 PM on keralalotteries.com. You can have a look at the prize money details and steps to claim the prize money below.