Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK 556 Result Declared, Know First Prize

Know how to check the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 556 Result today.
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Wednesday, 6 July 2022, for Akshaya AK 556 on the official website. Participants of the draw can check the winning numbers of the lottery today on keralalotteries.com. It is to be noted that the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 556 result is declared at 3 pm on the mentioned website like every day. Participants should check the winning numbers on the result PDF carefully.
All the details regarding the Kerala Lottery Result today, Akshaya AK 556 on 6 July 2022 are available on keralalotteries.com for the participants to take a look and stay updated. The State Lottery Department of Kerala mentions every lottery update and details on the official website so that interested people can access them easily by visiting the site.
The first prize of the Kerala Lottery today, on Wednesday, 6 July 2022 for Akshaya AK 556 is Rs 70 lakhs. The second prize of the weekly lottery is Rs 5 lakhs and the third prize is Rs 1 lakh, as per the details provided by the Kerala State Lottery Department.
According to the rules mentioned by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the website, the winners who will not submit the lottery tickets to the department on time, will not receive the prize money.
As the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 556 draw will be announced today, on 6 July 2022, everyone should know the correct procedure to check the winning numbers online:
Go to the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Akshaya AK 556 Result on the homepage.
The result PDF will open on your device.
Download the result and check the winning numbers carefully.