Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 428 Result Declared, Check Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 428 first prize is Rs 80 lakh.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Lottery today, on Thursday, 7 July 2022, for Karunya Plus KN 428 result is declared at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The participants of the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery draw should stay alert and visit the website, keralalotteries.com, to check the winning numbers. The complete result will be released after 4 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the same website for the participants to download.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries daily. The winners are rewarded with hefty prize amounts by the lottery department. The Kerala Lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 428 live results are available on the website on Thursday, 7 July 2022. Participants of the draw should check the winning numbers carefully.
The prize money list for Kerala Lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 428 on 7 July 2022, is mentioned below:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
To know about the consolation prize money and other rules of the lottery in detail, participants are requested to visit the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Let's take a look at the simple steps that every participant should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 428 on Thursday, 7 July 2022:
First, click on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Go to the Karunya Plus KN 428 Result link visible on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on the screen of your device.
Download the Kerala Lottery Result for today and check the winning numbers that are mentioned carefully. Verify the numbers with your lottery ticket to see if you have won any prize.