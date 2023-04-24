Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 716 Draw Today at 3 PM; Check Prize List Here

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 716 draw will be released today, Monday, 24 April 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad can check and download the results from the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala came up with lottery draws for interested people. Lucky participants who will become winners of the sambad on Monday can take back home massive cash prizes after submitting their tickets and other required documents on time.

