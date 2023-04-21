Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 325 Sambad Declared; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 325 sambad is formally declared today, Friday, 21 April 2023, at 3 pm, on the official website for participants to check if they have won the draw. The live lottery result is displayed on the website - keralalotteries.com and participants should go through them carefully. The ones who are not participating in the lottery sambad today can also go through the list of winning numbers by visiting the website.

Participants should also note that the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 325 on Friday, 21 April, will be declared in a PDF form after 4 pm. You have to keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com for the PDF and download it as soon as possible. Participants are advised to save a copy of the result PDF for their convenience.