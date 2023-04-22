Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 598 Result Out; Know Prize Money List Here

Know how to download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Karunya KR 598 on 22 April 2023.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 598 draw is declared today, Saturday, 22 April 2023. You can check the live lottery sambad result on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala only. All participants are advised to visit keralalotteries.com to check the result and go through the list of lucky winners for today carefully. It is important to note that the winners of the draw receive huge cash prizes after they submit their lottery tickets.
You can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 598 on Saturday, 22 April, after 4 pm. It is important to remember that while the live lottery results are announced at 3 pm, the PDFs are released after 4 pm on the same official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants must go through all the announcements mentioned online today.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds weekly lottery draws for interested people who wish to win huge cash prizes. Among all the contestants, the one who secures the first position in the draw receives the highest amount. However, you must submit your tickets on time to win the money.
Participants can go through the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 598 draw prize money list for today, Saturday, 22 April 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the easy steps people should follow if they wish to download the Kerala lottery sambad result today for Karunya KR 598 on Saturday, 22 April:
Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com.
Find the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 598 active result link for today.
The lottery sambad result PDF will open on your screen when you click on the active link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money on the PDF.
Download the lottery result from the official website.
