Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 598 Result Out; Know Prize Money List Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 598 draw is declared today, Saturday, 22 April 2023. You can check the live lottery sambad result on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala only. All participants are advised to visit keralalotteries.com to check the result and go through the list of lucky winners for today carefully. It is important to note that the winners of the draw receive huge cash prizes after they submit their lottery tickets.

You can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 598 on Saturday, 22 April, after 4 pm. It is important to remember that while the live lottery results are announced at 3 pm, the PDFs are released after 4 pm on the same official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants must go through all the announcements mentioned online today.