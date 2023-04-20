Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 466 Prize Money & Winner List

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 466 Result for Thursday, 20 April 2023, on the official website – keralalotteries.com.

People who participated in the Kerala Lottery on Thursday can check the winning numbers, prize money, and all other important information from the aforementioned website.

A live result of Karunya Plus KN 466 will be issued by the concerned officials at 3 pm today. Also, a PDF file of result will be available on the website after 4 pm.