Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 466 Prize Money & Winner List

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download the Karunya Plus KN 466 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 466 Result Today on 20 April 2023. Prize money list below.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 466 Result for Thursday, 20 April 2023, on the official website – keralalotteries.com.

People who participated in the Kerala Lottery on Thursday can check the winning numbers, prize money, and all other important information from the aforementioned website.

A live result of Karunya Plus KN 466 will be issued by the concerned officials at 3 pm today. Also, a PDF file of result will be available on the website after 4 pm.

Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the Karunya Plus KN 466 lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 466 Today: Prize Money

Check out the full prize money list of Karunya Plus KN 466 for Thursday, 20 April 2023, below.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 466 Result?

  • Visit the official lottery sambad website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page and go to the 'Result View' section

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for Karunya Plus KN 466 against the draw date of 20/04/2023

  • Hit the view option

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference

  • Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money

