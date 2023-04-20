Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 466 Prize Money & Winner List

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 466 Result Today on 20 April 2023. Prize money list below.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 466 Result for Thursday, 20 April 2023, on the official website – keralalotteries.com.
People who participated in the Kerala Lottery on Thursday can check the winning numbers, prize money, and all other important information from the aforementioned website.
A live result of Karunya Plus KN 466 will be issued by the concerned officials at 3 pm today. Also, a PDF file of result will be available on the website after 4 pm.
Check out the full prize money list of Karunya Plus KN 466 for Thursday, 20 April 2023, below.
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Visit the official lottery sambad website – keralalotteries.com
On the home page and go to the 'Result View' section
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen
Click on the lottery/draw number for Karunya Plus KN 466 against the draw date of 20/04/2023
Hit the view option
A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details
Download the PDF copy for future reference
Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money
