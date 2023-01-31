Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 350 Declared Today; How to Download PDF

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 350 draw is declared today, Tuesday, 31 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today must note that the live results are released at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. The weekly lottery draws conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala help lucky winners to claim huge prize money after the results are released. They have to submit their documents within a specific deadline to claim the prize money.

People who are excited to check the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 350 today, Tuesday, 31 January 2023, must know the rules of the draw. They can download the lottery sambad result PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. It is important to download the result so one can check the list of winning numbers for the day carefully.