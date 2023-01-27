Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result Out; First Prize Here

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result Out; First Prize Here

Nagaland Dear Hooghly Lottery Sambad Result Today: You can download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly result is declared every Friday.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The&nbsp;Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly result is declared every Friday.</p></div>

The Nagaland State Lottery Department has formally released the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning Friday result today at 1 pm, on 27 January 2023. The result PDF is available on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com for participants to check and download. You will be able to download the result PDF the moment you click on the active link. Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF carefully to see if you are among the winners for today.

All participants should note that the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning Friday result is finally declared today, 27 January. One must download the PDF from nagalandlotteries.com and check the list of winners carefully. Few lucky lottery draw winners can claim massive prize amounts from the Nagaland State Lottery Department. It is important to stay alert and know the winners for today.

Also ReadNagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Out: Check Prize Money Here

The results of the Dear Hooghly morning draws are released every Friday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The result PDF is released at a particular time and participants should know these details.

All interested people who are planning to participate in the draws must read the rules set by the department. Everyone should follow the rules of the lottery draws if they want to win huge prize money.

Nagaland Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Draw: Prize Money List

For those who do not know, here is the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly morning draw prize money details:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

You should note the prize money amount if you are participating in the draw today. Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money on the PDF carefully.
Also ReadKerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-455) Result Today on 26 January – Prize Money
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly PDF: How to Download

Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly result PDF on Friday:

  • Go to the site - nagalandlotteries.com.

  • Click on the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly 1 pm result link on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will be downloaded on your device when you click on the link.

  • Check the numbers below each prize money on the PDF and verify with the number on your lottery ticket.

  • Contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department for the prize money if you are a winner.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 34 Live Result Declared; Know Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 27 Jan 2023,01:15 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT