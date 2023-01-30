Kerala Lottery Today: Win Win W 704 Result Declared; Know the Prize Money Detail

The Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 704 draw can be downloaded today, 30 January.
The Kerala lottery today Win Win W 704 draw result on Monday, 30 January 2023, is declared at 3 pm. It is important to note that the live result is released on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The draw is held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala at Gorky Bhavan. Participants of the Win Win W draw on Monday can check the result online from anywhere they want and download the PDF once it is released today.
The Kerala lottery today Win Win W 704 draw PDF on Monday can be downloaded after 4 pm. You have to go to the website - keralalotteries.com to check and download the PDF. The Kerala lottery draws help lucky participants win huge prize money. They have to claim the prize money amount from the State Lottery Department.
Participants are requested to go through the lottery draw result carefully. They can download the PDF and take a look at the list of winning numbers whenever they have enough time.
The Kerala lottery Win Win W 704 prize money details for today, Monday, 30 January, are stated below:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the documents you have to submit to the State Lottery Department of Kerala to claim the Kerala lottery Win Win W 704 prize money on Monday, 30 January:
Prize money claiming form.
Lottery ticket and proof that you are one of the winners for today.
Government ID Proof such as Adhaar card, Voter ID card, etc.
Passport-size photograph.
