Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Result Today Out for 30 January 2023

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga result is released today, on 30 January 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Nagaland lottery sambad has released the result for Dear Ganga Monday morning draw on Monday, 30 January 2023. The Nagaland State Lottery Department announces the result on their official website – nagalandlotteries.com at 1 pm every day.
People who have participated in the Monday morning lottery draw are requested to check and verify the numbers on the lottery result PDF with their lottery tickets to see if they have won the draw.
The Nagaland lottery sambad result for Dear Ganga draw on Monday, 30 January has already been declared on the website – nagalandlotteries.com Participants can go through the list of winners.
The Nagaland lottery draws are conducted daily. As per the latest details on the official schedule, the Nagaland State Lottery Department holds three draws in a day.
The morning draw results are released at 1 PM on the official website for the participants to check and download the result after it is released at the scheduled time.
The Nagaland lottery Dear Ganga Monday morning draw prize money details are stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Take note of the prize money details if you are planning to participate in the lottery draws in future. The ones who want to know about the prize money are requested to go through the details on the website.
Here are the simple steps to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning draw result for 30 January 2023:
Visit the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads "1 PM" lottery result.
The Dear Ganga morning draw result for Monday will be displayed on your screen.
The result PDF will be downloaded on your device automatically
You can check the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF carefully.
