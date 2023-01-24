ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 349 Result Declared; Know Details

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Sthree Sakthi SS 349 PDF from keralalotteries.com on Tuesday.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 349 Result Declared; Know Details
i

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS 349 draw, Tuesday, 24 January 2023, is released at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. All participants must note that the live lottery result will be available on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to stay alert because only a few lucky winners can take the prize money. One should check the result PDF carefully on the official website.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS 349 draw on Tuesday, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live results are released earlier on the website and the PDF is declared after the complete list of winners is out. You must check the details online and stay updated with the announcements.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 703 Result Declared; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 703 Result Declared; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs
ADVERTISEMENT

People who are interested to participate in the lottery draw should go through the rules and important announcements on the website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

One of the most important rules that winners must follow is that they should submit their lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department within thirty days of the result declaration date to claim the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 349: Prize Money for Today

Interested people can take a look at the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 349 draw prize money details for today, Tuesday, 24 January 2023, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Also Read

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai Saturday Result Out for 21 January 2023

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai Saturday Result Out for 21 January 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
This is the complete prize money list for today that people should know if they are interested to participate in the draws.

Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 349 PDF

Let's take a look at the steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 349 draw:

  • Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the link that states Sthree Sakthi SS 349 lottery draw on the homepage.

  • The result page will open on your screen.

  • Check the list of winners on the PDF carefully.

  • Tap on the download option available on the page and save a copy of the result for your reference.

  • Submit your lottery ticket to the department if you are a winner.

Also Read

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result Out for 19 January 2023

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result Out for 19 January 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×