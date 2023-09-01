Kerala Lottery Result, 1 September: Nirmal NR 344 Result at 3 PM; Latest Details

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 344 draw result can be downloaded on 1 September 2023.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 344 sambad is scheduled to be declared today, Friday, 1 September 2023. All interested and curious participants who bought the lottery tickets should remember that the live result will be announced at 3 pm. You can go through the announcement on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to go through the announcements on the website and stay updated about the lottery draw today.
While the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 344 on Friday, 1 September, will be announced live at 3 pm, interested participants can also download the PDF file later. As per the official details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, you can download the lottery sambad result PDF after 4 pm from the same official website - keralalotteries.com.
According to the lottery dates and details mentioned on the schedule, the results for the Nirmal NR draws are declared every week on Friday. Interested participants will know about any changes in the dates beforehand.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 344 prize money list for Friday, 1 September 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here are the simple and easy steps you have to follow to download the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 344 result today, Friday, 1 September 2023, online:
Go to keralalotteries.com for the PDF link.
Click on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 344 PDF" on the homepage.
A new page will display on your device.
The lottery result PDF for Friday will open and you can go through the list carefully.
Download a copy of the result PDF to your device and save it for your reference.
You can also save a hard copy of the PDF.
