Kerala Lottery Result, 1 September: Nirmal NR 344 Result at 3 PM; Latest Details

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 344 sambad is scheduled to be declared today, Friday, 1 September 2023. All interested and curious participants who bought the lottery tickets should remember that the live result will be announced at 3 pm. You can go through the announcement on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to go through the announcements on the website and stay updated about the lottery draw today.

While the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 344 on Friday, 1 September, will be announced live at 3 pm, interested participants can also download the PDF file later. As per the official details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, you can download the lottery sambad result PDF after 4 pm from the same official website - keralalotteries.com.