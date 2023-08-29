Kerala Lottery Result Today, 29 August: Sthree Sakthi SS 379 at 3 PM; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 draw prize list for 29 August 2023 is here.
The Kerala lottery result today for the Sthree Sakthi SS 379 draw on Tuesday, 29 August 2023, will be formally announced at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. People who bought the tickets and are waiting to check the list of winners should go through the live result announcement properly. You have to check each number on the result with your ticket to see if you will receive any money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Everybody should check the official site only.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala will also release the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 379 on Tuesday, 29 August, in a PDF file after 4 pm. The result PDF files of the lottery sambad draws are usually declared after the live results for people who want to download them.
People who are new to the lottery should note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds the draws daily. You will find all the latest details about the draw today on its official website.
Let's go through the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 draw prize money list for today, Tuesday, 29 August, here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the simple steps you have to keep in mind to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 result on Tuesday:
Go to the Kerala Lottery Department website.
On the homepage, find the link Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 and tap on it.
The result PDF file for Tuesday will open on the screen when you tap on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers and prize money properly on the list.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website and save a copy for the future.
