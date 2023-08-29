Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today, 29 August: Sthree Sakthi SS 379 at 3 PM; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 29 August: Sthree Sakthi SS 379 at 3 PM; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Sthree Sakthi SS 379 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 draw prize list for 29 August 2023 is here.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 draw prize list for 29 August 2023 is here.</p></div>

The Kerala lottery result today for the Sthree Sakthi SS 379 draw on Tuesday, 29 August 2023, will be formally announced at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. People who bought the tickets and are waiting to check the list of winners should go through the live result announcement properly. You have to check each number on the result with your ticket to see if you will receive any money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Everybody should check the official site only.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will also release the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 379 on Tuesday, 29 August, in a PDF file after 4 pm. The result PDF files of the lottery sambad draws are usually declared after the live results for people who want to download them.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 733 Today Released; How To Download PDF Here

People who are new to the lottery should note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds the draws daily. You will find all the latest details about the draw today on its official website.

Along with the result date and time, one can also check the prize money for each draw on the keralalotteries.com website. Lucky winners have to submit their tickets to the department within the next thirty days if they want the prize.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379: Prize List for 29 August 2023

Let's go through the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 draw prize money list for today, Tuesday, 29 August, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 616 Sambad Declared; Check Prize Money Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 Result: How to Download

Here are the simple steps you have to keep in mind to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 result on Tuesday:

  • Go to the Kerala Lottery Department website.

  • On the homepage, find the link Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 379 and tap on it.

  • The result PDF file for Tuesday will open on the screen when you tap on the link.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers and prize money properly on the list.

  • Download the lottery result PDF from the website and save a copy for the future.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 343 Today: Prize Money List For 25 August 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT